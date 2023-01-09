Rob Gronkowski will try a field goal in live Super Bowl ad

FILE - Rob Gronkowski arrives for the NFL Honors show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Inglewood,...
FILE - Rob Gronkowski arrives for the NFL Honors show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Rob Gronkowski will be back on a football field for the Super Bowl. The four-time All-Pro tight end will attempt to make a field goal in Arizona on Feb. 12 during a live Super Bowl television commercial for FanDuel. It’ll be a high-stakes kick for Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl champion with New England and Tampa Bay who is used to performing under pressure. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rob Gronkowski will be back on a football field for the Super Bowl.

The four-time All-Pro tight end will attempt to make a field goal in Arizona on Feb. 12 during a live Super Bowl television commercial for FanDuel.

It will be a high-stakes kick for Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl champion with New England and Tampa Bay who is used to performing under pressure.

Anyone who places a Super Bowl bet of $5 or more on FanDuel will win a share of $10 million in free bets if Gronkowski makes the field goal.

TRENDING: Kliff Kingsbury fired by Arizona Cardinals, Steve Keim steps down

“Everyone knows that I love throwing myself into fun, love trying out new ideas,” Gronkowski told The Associated Press. “Obviously, I can catch a football. ... Why not try to kick a field goal? And on top of it, I was punt, pass and kick champion in the western New York region when I was growing up, as well. So I love kicking field goals. I used to practice all the time. This is an opportunity to help my fans out there to win $10 million in free bets, which is mind-blowing.”

Gronkowski said he made one field goal in his career, a 33-yarder in high school. FanDuel is introducing the ad campaign titled “Kick of Destiny” with a 30-second spot on Monday.

“Our first-ever Super Bowl commercial will be more than just a television spot – it will create a moment that will bring fans together, and give them something to collectively cheer for,” said Andrew Sneyd, FanDuel’s executive vice president of marketing. “It’s an unprecedented field-goal attempt on live TV. ... so anything can happen.”

Gronkowski already is practicing his kicking with three-time All-Pro Adam Vinatieri, whose 599 career field goals are most in NFL history.

BIG GAME COVERAGE: App makes it easy for Arizona residents to find side gigs during Super Bowl

“I’m not at the top of my game right now, but I actually have two training sessions coming up this week,” Gronkowski said. “I believe if you put your mind to anything, you can do anything. And I don’t want to disappoint America. ... I’m going to have to train, but I feel like I’m going to be able to pull it off. It’s like fourth-and-1, game on the line. I like that pressure. I like the ball coming to me. And this is the same situation with the field goal.”

Gronkowski had 621 catches for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns in the regular season in nine seasons with New England and two with Tampa Bay. He had 98 receptions for 1,389 yards and 15 TDs in the postseason.

The 33-year-old Gronkowski first retired after the 2018 season, but he returned to play with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay in 2020. The close friends led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title that season. Gronkowski said he thought about returning a couple times this season but couldn’t make the commitment to play again. The Buccaneers (8-9) won the NFC South for the second straight year, but Brady and the offense sorely miss Gronkowski.

SUPER BOWL LVII: Continuing coverage on the big game that's back in Arizona

“Obviously, football is in my heart. I love playing the game. I thought about it a few times, actually,” Gronkowski said. “I wasn’t really close. In order for me to go back to football, my whole mindset, everything would have to be flipped knowing like that is what I’m going to do.”

Gronkowski, who is working as an analyst with Fox, didn’t rule out returning next season.

“Anything’s possible but right now, not really thinking about that, but just doing some other things, enjoying doing other things and having a good time with everything,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Super Bowl

Pepsi to host locals-only ‘Big Game Bash’ party in downtown Phoenix

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
As the Valley hosts the big game on Feb. 12, Pepsi will offer up the first-ever “locals-only” party at Walter Studios.

Super Bowl

Valley artist creates mural for the Super Bowl

Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:32 PM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
You can see the painting near the Yard House at the Westgate Entertainment District on the southeast wall

Super Bowl

App helps Arizona workers find side gigs during Super Bowl

Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:13 PM MST
|
Instawork makes it easy for people to make some quick cash. Workers can pick up shifts from any area, including for high-profile events.

Super Bowl

App makes it easy for Arizona residents to find side gigs during Super Bowl

Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:30 PM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Workers search the app and can accept a job in any area, similar to how drivers accept a ride on a ride-sharing app.

Latest News

Super Bowl

Hance Park in downtown Phoenix to host free Super Bowl concerts Feb. 9, 10

Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:42 PM MST
|
By Dani Birzer
Lee Brice and Johnny Eat World are coming to Hance Park leading up to the Super Bowl and celebrating with free concerts for the Valley.

Super Bowl

The Chainsmokers, Machine Gun Kelly to headline Super Bowl weekend event in Scottsdale

Updated: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:29 AM MST
|
By Dani Birzer
The Feb. 11, 2023 show is anticipated to be one of the biggest weekend events during Super Bowl weekend in February.

Super Bowl

NFL Honors awards show in Phoenix to be hosted by Kelly Clarkson

Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:59 AM MST
|
By The Associated Press and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Musical artist Kelly Clarkson will host the 12th annual NFL Honors awards show Feb. 9 in Phoenix

Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVII logo honors game's return to Arizona

Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:05 AM MST
|
In the last decade, the logo design shifted from a monochromatic silver theme focusing on the Vince Lombardi trophy to start incorporating more color and flair in a nod to the host city and state.

Super Bowl

Find out the backstory for the Super Bowl LVII logo

Updated: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:41 PM MST
|
By Nicole Crites
This year’s logo replicates the starburst beam from the Arizona state flag captured in the reflection of the roman numerals set against a mountain silhouette.

Super Bowl

Local, state, federal agencies test Super Bowl security response

Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:20 PM MST
|
By Susan Campbell
While these agencies prepare for the worst, lesser threats can also become big security issues.