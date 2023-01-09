Your Life
Police investigating after woman robbed, shot near downtown Phoenix

The shooting happened near 17th Street and Jefferson Monday morning.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:23 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A woman is hospitalized after police say she was shot during a robbery at a park near downtown Phoenix.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, officers were called to check a person’s welfare near Eastlake Park, located at 16th Street and Jefferson, and arrived to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say she had been robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman who were in a car. After taking the woman’s property, one of the suspects reportedly shot her before driving away. She was taken to an area hospital with what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are investigating. So far, no suspect descriptions have been released or what kind of vehicle they were driving.

