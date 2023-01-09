Phoenix fire department rescues dog from storm drain in Maryvale

MARYVALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One of Maryvale’s furry friends is happy to be home, thanks to the first responders of the Phoenix fire department.

On Saturday, crews from the Phoenix fire department Squad 44, Engine 25, and E925 came together to help rescue Bigsley, a dog trapped in a storm drain. The crews used special search equipment to find the dog and pull him out of the drain.

Firefighters used special search equipment to find Bigsley and pull him out of the storm drain. (Arizona's Family)

It is not known now Bigsley ended up in the drain, but he was happily reunited with his owner after the rescue.

