Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix fire department rescues dog from storm drain in Maryvale

Crews from the Phoenix fire department squad 44, Engine 25, and E925 worked together to help...
Crews from the Phoenix fire department squad 44, Engine 25, and E925 worked together to help rescue the trapped dog.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One of Maryvale’s furry friends is happy to be home, thanks to the first responders of the Phoenix fire department.

On Saturday, crews from the Phoenix fire department Squad 44, Engine 25, and E925 came together to help rescue Bigsley, a dog trapped in a storm drain. The crews used special search equipment to find the dog and pull him out of the drain.

Firefighters used special search equipment to find Bigsley and pull him out of the storm drain.
Firefighters used special search equipment to find Bigsley and pull him out of the storm drain.(Arizona's Family)

It is not known now Bigsley ended up in the drain, but he was happily reunited with his owner after the rescue.

TRENDING: Child hospitalized after accidental shooting at Phoenix apartment complex

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Phoenix police officers responded to an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Indian School...
Child hospitalized after accidental shooting at Phoenix apartment complex
Tempe police confirmed Sunday morning that Kenneth Hearne died in the hospital.
Man who reportedly shot Scottsdale officer in Phoenix dead; officer released from hospital
The 2023 Consumer Electronic Show exhibit hall in Las Vegas.
EV cars, 3D-printing skincare, new COVID-19 test; the CES 2023 roundup
EV Trucks and fast chargers vying for your attention at CES 2023
EV Trucks and fast chargers vying for your attention at CES 2023