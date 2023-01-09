Pepsi to host locals-only ‘Big Game Bash’ party in downtown Phoenix
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Get ready for a celebration of a lifetime in Phoenix during Super Bowl LVII in Februrary!
As the Valley hosts the big game on Feb. 12, Pepsi will offer up the first-ever “locals-only” party at Walter Studios, an eclectic place to grab a bite along downtown Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row District. But there’s just one twist: you’ll need a ticket to get in.
What to expect
- FAN-FAVORITE PERSONALITIES: Party with familiar faces including NFL players, creators, tastemakers, and media hosts especially beloved by Phoenicians
- CULTURAL MURALISTS: Experience immersive art that spotlights Arizonan culture in custom-curated spaces created by notable Arizona muralists who have made an indelible mark on the streets of the city including Jake Early, Tony Plak, and Tato Caraveo
- PHOENIX FOOD AND DRINKS: Come hungry and dig into southwestern-favorite dishes accompanied by custom signature cocktails slung by notable mixologists, including “made with Pepsi” inspirations to traditional cuisine
- GAMEDAY SOUNDS: Eat, drink, dance, and cheer with the hottest mixes as your soundtrack – a surprise, popular Arizona DJ will be on the ones and twos to set a big game vibe
- PEPSI BLUE BAR: Mingle and indulge in an exclusive, intimate speakeasy serving chilled regional flavors from Phoenix’s top mixologists
How to get tickets
Enter for your chance to win at PepsiThrowdown.com/GM now through Jan. 29. An additional 90 winners will receive $50 gift cards to NFLShop.com. Tickets are only available to U.S. residents of Arizona 21+. Full rules can be found here
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.