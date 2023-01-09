Your Life
Patriots football fan gets surprise of a lifetime

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:20 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 10-year-old New England Patriots super fan got the surprise of a lifetime last week, and it’s definitely Something Good!

His name is Kellan Tilton and his love of football comes from his family. Kellan is a cancer survivor and while he can’t play football himself, he watched his brothers win two state titles and fell in love with the sport in the process.

He recently attended a clinic hosted by the Patriots, and that’s when the team learned that Kellan also raises money for childhood cancer research. Not long after, he got a very special video call.

“We’re really proud to have you as a fan and we want to do something for you,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Kellan. “And that’s to send you and someone whomever you choose to go to the Super Bowl.”

To say Kellan was surprised is an understatement. “I was shocked,” he said. “It was hard to focus on my school after that. I had to go back to class.”

It’s safe to say the Patriots will be represented by one of their biggest fans at Super Bowl LVII, set for Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale!

If you know of someone or a group doing something good in the community, nominate them for our segment here. Don’t forget those photos and videos!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

