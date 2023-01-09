Patriots football fan gets surprise of a lifetime

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 10-year-old New England Patriots super fan got the surprise of a lifetime last week, and it’s definitely Something Good!

His name is Kellan Tilton and his love of football comes from his family. Kellan is a cancer survivor and while he can’t play football himself, he watched his brothers win two state titles and fell in love with the sport in the process.

He recently attended a clinic hosted by the Patriots, and that’s when the team learned that Kellan also raises money for childhood cancer research. Not long after, he got a very special video call.

“We’re really proud to have you as a fan and we want to do something for you,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Kellan. “And that’s to send you and someone whomever you choose to go to the Super Bowl.”

To say Kellan was surprised is an understatement. “I was shocked,” he said. “It was hard to focus on my school after that. I had to go back to class.”

It’s safe to say the Patriots will be represented by one of their biggest fans at Super Bowl LVII, set for Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale!

