Our next rain chance to come Tuesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We had a terrific start to the work/school week this Monday with some clouds but plenty of sunshine.

We saw highs across the Valley in the upper 60′s to the low 70′s. Tonight, we’ll see a few more clouds, and overnight lows will again be in the upper 40′s with light winds. Look for winds to start to increase in northwest Arizona tonight and tomorrow with the approach of a new storm system.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Arizona time on Tuesday. South winds may reach speeds of 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph could be expected along the river communities plus the river and surrounding lakes.

Getting windy Tuesday afternoon! (AZ Family)

This system will bring a slight chance of light rain to the Valley late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Snow is possible in the mountains by sunset Tuesday for the Flagstaff region, spreading over into northeastern Arizona by midnight. Snow levels will start at 7,000 ft. and drop to 5,500 ft. overnight. Only 1-2 inches of snow are expected, but be aware of winter driving conditions, especially for Wednesday morning commuters to work and school.

After the system passes to the north, look for highs to drop into the mid to lower 60s. A fast dry, warming trend will pop daytime highs back to the 70s by Thursday and Friday. Another weather transition happens over the weekend, starting Saturday, with clouds increasing and lower temperatures. A good chance of showers for the Valley and more snow for the High Country on Sunday afternoon and Monday.

