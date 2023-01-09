Man found dead in Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for information on what led a man to be shot in his apartment on Sunday morning.

Around 4:45 a.m., Phoenix police were called about an injured person in an apartment near Campbell Avenue and Black Canyon Highway. Officers found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Justin Finch, inside with a gunshot wound. Finch was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phoenix police are investigating this incident and say no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness.

