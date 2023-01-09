Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man found dead in Phoenix apartment

Phoenix police are investigating this incident and say no arrests have been made.
Phoenix police are investigating this incident and say no arrests have been made.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:34 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for information on what led a man to be shot in his apartment on Sunday morning.

Around 4:45 a.m., Phoenix police were called about an injured person in an apartment near Campbell Avenue and Black Canyon Highway. Officers found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Justin Finch, inside with a gunshot wound. Finch was pronounced dead at the scene.

TRENDING: Man who reportedly shot Scottsdale officer in Phoenix dead; officer released from hospital

Phoenix police are investigating this incident and say no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness.

Phoenix police were called about an injured person in an apartment near Campbell Avenue and...
Phoenix police were called about an injured person in an apartment near Campbell Avenue and Black Canyon Highway, and found Justin Finch, 32, with a gunshot wound.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews from the Phoenix fire department squad 44, Engine 25, and E925 worked together to help...
Phoenix fire department rescues dog from storm drain in Maryvale
Phoenix police officers responded to an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Indian School...
Child hospitalized after accidental shooting at Phoenix apartment complex
Tempe police confirmed Sunday morning that Kenneth Hearne died in the hospital.
Man who reportedly shot Scottsdale officer in Phoenix dead; officer released from hospital
The 2023 Consumer Electronic Show exhibit hall in Las Vegas.
EV cars, 3D-printing skincare, new COVID-19 test; the CES 2023 roundup