Man dead after crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a crash that happened Sunday night in west Phoenix.

Phoenix Police responded to a report of a crash near 46th Avenue and Thomas Road around 7:20 p.m. Officers found 49-year-old Sendegeya Kabundi lying on the road with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene for the investigation. Officers learned that Kabundi was walking in the crosswalk when the crash happened. Investigators say there’s no indication that impairment was a factor. No arrests have been made, and officers are still investigating. The roads in the area were closed for a few hours for the investigation Sunday night but have since re-opened.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.