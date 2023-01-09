Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man dead after crash in west Phoenix

A man is dead after being allegedly hit by a car in west Phoenix Sunday evening.
A man is dead after being allegedly hit by a car in west Phoenix Sunday evening.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:43 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a crash that happened Sunday night in west Phoenix.

Phoenix Police responded to a report of a crash near 46th Avenue and Thomas Road around 7:20 p.m. Officers found 49-year-old Sendegeya Kabundi lying on the road with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

TRENDING: Kliff Kingsbury fired by Cardinals, Steve Keim steps down

The driver stayed at the scene for the investigation. Officers learned that Kabundi was walking in the crosswalk when the crash happened. Investigators say there’s no indication that impairment was a factor. No arrests have been made, and officers are still investigating. The roads in the area were closed for a few hours for the investigation Sunday night but have since re-opened.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs (D) gives her first state of the state address to state...
Gov. Hobbs delivers State of State address as new legislative session starts in Arizona
Other evening events of the festival will include Q&As with filmmakers and actors, nightly...
Chandler International Film Festival kicks off on Jan. 21
The shooting happened near 17th Street and Jefferson Monday morning.
Police investigating after woman robbed, shot near downtown Phoenix
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury fired, GM Keim to step down