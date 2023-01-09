Man dead after being hit by car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has died after being hit by a car in Phoenix Sunday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the area of 47th Avenue and Thomas Road for a car crash. Officers arrived and found a man lying on the road and a car nearby. The man was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

The area of 47th Avenue and Thomas road area is currently closed as detectives investigate this incident.

