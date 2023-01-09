Kliff Kingsbury fired by Arizona Cardinals, Steve Keim steps down

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday, the day after the team’s season came to a close with a 38-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The move, first reported by ESPN Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter and NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport, comes following a disappointing year for the Cards with a final record of 4 wins and 13 losses, ending with a 7-game losing streak.

In addition, the Cardinals announced that GM Steve Keim has decided to leave his role in order to focus on his health. Keim took an indefinite leave of absence in December.

Kingsbury was hired almost four years ago to the day in January 2019 not long after he was fired from Texas Tech. He had no prior NFL coaching experience. During Kingsbury’s four seasons as head coach, the team had an overall record of 28-37-1. The Cardinals had one playoff appearance during that time in the 2021 season.

Monday’s dismissal wasn’t exactly surprising, even though the Cardinals signed him to a five-year extension during the offseason. Keim had also signed to an extension through the 2027 season.

The Cardinals were ravaged by injuries this season. Quarterback Kyler Murray had surgery after tearing his ACL in December, which could keep him sidelined through mid-next season. Tight end Zach Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury in November and safety Budda Baker fractured his shoulder during a game on Christmas Day.

No timeline has been set in finding replacements for Kingsbury and Keim. Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill is scheduled to speak about the shakeup Monday afternoon. Check back for updates.

