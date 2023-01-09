Here’s how you can get into the WM Phoenix Open for free this year

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The “Ford Free Days” of the WM Phoenix Open will be held on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 6 & 7!

On Monday, fans can watch practice rounds by PGA Tour players and the Carlisle Pro-Am, and on Tuesday, fans can watch more practice rounds, be part of the R.S. Hoyt Jr. Family Foundation Dream Day, as well as the popular San Tan Ford Special Olympics Open. Dream Day events will include talks, Q&A with golf professionals, a trick shot show, and a junior golf clinic on the TPC Scottsdale Champions Course range. The Special Olympics Open will be held on the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course and will pit Special Olympics Arizona athletes, celebs, and more against each other.

Arizona Ford Dealers Chairman Mark Witthar said he hopes the two free days garner more support for Arizona’s community nonprofits. “We hope everyone is able to come out and enjoy Monday and Tuesday as well as the rest of the tournament,” he said. Ford will be bringing the latest Ford gas and electric vehicles to the driving range, offering special giveaways, and will host Country Night at the Coors Light Bird’s Nest on Thursday, Feb. 9 starring Mackenzie Porter.

Ford is the official vehicle of the open, and the “Ford Drive One for Arizona Charities” will be held on the 16th hole, allowing players to win $10,000 for one of the 10 local non-profit organizations. During the tournament, WM Phoenix Open officials, players, and staff will have access to 2022 Explorer SUVs, all of which will go up for sale at the Phoenix metro Ford dealerships after the event. “The People’s Open” has been named the Tournament of the Year by the PGA TOUR four times.

Also, Vitalant is giving blood donors free tickets to the tournament as the largest independent blood services provider deals with a blood shortage. Click/tap here to learn more.

