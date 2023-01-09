Dry, warm start to the week for central Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hi, everyone! Sunday night will be pleasant, with mostly clear skies and overnight lows in the 40s across the Valley. We’ll start our work week off dry and warm before a quick-moving weather disturbance passes through the region by Tuesday. This will bring a chance for rain to the Valley and mountain snow Tuesday evening, and it will also cool temperatures down to the mid to lower 60s Wednesday.

The system will quickly exit east Wednesday morning, and temperatures will rebound. By Thursday, Valley temperatures will be in the 70s into the weekend. But we are looking ahead to the second storm system arriving by the weekend. The timing of this is still not completely certain, but it could bring cooler temperatures and some rain to the Valley. Have a great week!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.