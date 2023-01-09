Your Life
Dry, warm start to the week for central Arizona

It's looking like a dry and warm start to the work week, but could more rain be on the way? Arizona's Family's Holly Bock has the latest weather forecast.
By Holly Bock
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:20 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hi, everyone! Sunday night will be pleasant, with mostly clear skies and overnight lows in the 40s across the Valley. We’ll start our work week off dry and warm before a quick-moving weather disturbance passes through the region by Tuesday. This will bring a chance for rain to the Valley and mountain snow Tuesday evening, and it will also cool temperatures down to the mid to lower 60s Wednesday.

The system will quickly exit east Wednesday morning, and temperatures will rebound. By Thursday, Valley temperatures will be in the 70s into the weekend. But we are looking ahead to the second storm system arriving by the weekend. The timing of this is still not completely certain, but it could bring cooler temperatures and some rain to the Valley. Have a great week!

