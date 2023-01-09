Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Chandler International Film Festival kicks off on Jan. 21

Other evening events of the festival will include Q&As with filmmakers and actors, nightly...
Other evening events of the festival will include Q&As with filmmakers and actors, nightly after-parties, celebrity appearances, and much more.(pexels.com)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:25 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Chandler International Film Festival will start on Saturday, Jan. 21, and last until Sunday, Jan. 29, at LOOK Dine-In Cinema, with 120 films presented from more than 35 countries.

The festival will start with a showing of “Bezos” on Saturday, including a red-carpet experience before the film begins at 6 p.m. Other evening events of the festival will include Q&As with filmmakers and actors, nightly after-parties, celebrity appearances, and much more.

TRENDING: Phoenix mom devastated after car with specialized equipment was stolen

On Sunday, Jan. 22, Rob Schneider will be available on the red carpet for a meet and greet before the “Daddy Daughter Trip” showing. In addition, the festival will be offering 50 tickets to Recreation and Athletics for Individuals with Disabilities for the screening of the documentary.

A variety of Arizona-based films will include “Reflect” from Sedona, “ID” from Chandler, “The Monster Inside Me” from Phoenix, “Walkout” from Phoenix, and “Eyes Upon Waking” from Tucson. Tickets for single showings start at $15, and a full-festival event pass is $220. To schedule your showings and buy your tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Delta Airlines announced that the company will offer free WiFi on flights.
Various airlines announce perks for the new year
Airlines announcing perks for 2023
From The Temptations in Chandler to a Disney Villains drag brunch in Phoenix, Arizona's Family...
Things to Do across the Valley for the next week!
Sam Smith (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
Sam Smith to make Phoenix stop in September as part of ‘GLORIA The Tour’