Chandler International Film Festival kicks off on Jan. 21

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Chandler International Film Festival will start on Saturday, Jan. 21, and last until Sunday, Jan. 29, at LOOK Dine-In Cinema, with 120 films presented from more than 35 countries.

The festival will start with a showing of “Bezos” on Saturday, including a red-carpet experience before the film begins at 6 p.m. Other evening events of the festival will include Q&As with filmmakers and actors, nightly after-parties, celebrity appearances, and much more.

On Sunday, Jan. 22, Rob Schneider will be available on the red carpet for a meet and greet before the “Daddy Daughter Trip” showing. In addition, the festival will be offering 50 tickets to Recreation and Athletics for Individuals with Disabilities for the screening of the documentary.

A variety of Arizona-based films will include “Reflect” from Sedona, “ID” from Chandler, “The Monster Inside Me” from Phoenix, “Walkout” from Phoenix, and “Eyes Upon Waking” from Tucson. Tickets for single showings start at $15, and a full-festival event pass is $220. To schedule your showings and buy your tickets, click here.

