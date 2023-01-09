Arizona Cardinals close the season with 38-13 loss to San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA, CA (3TV/CBS 5) – It was the final game of the season for the Arizona Cardinals, who took on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. Although the red birds looked strong in the first half, they couldn’t get ahead and ended their season with a loss, falling to the 49ers, 38-13.

The Cardinals flew to the lead early on, thanks to wide receiver AJ Green who scored a 77-yard touchdown on the second play of the game. This put the score at 6-0. However, minutes later, the 49ers scored their first touchdown, taking the lead, 7-6. Both teams continued to score additional touchdowns throughout the second quarter and ended the first half with the 49ers in front at 21-13.

In what could be A.J. Green’s last NFL game. Love to see that. @azfamily https://t.co/p9uDN19Rel — Julia Lopez (@JuliaLopez3) January 8, 2023

Today also marked Cardinals J.J. Watt’s last game in the NFL. The 33-year-old defensive end recently announced he was retiring from the NFL after 12 seasons. An emotional Watt received a standing ovation from the crowd and players in the fourth quarter.

JJ WATT TAKE A BOW 😭 pic.twitter.com/ns40I35Vk5 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 8, 2023

Thank You JJ pic.twitter.com/fmt4bnk1E8 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 9, 2023

The Cardinals failed to fly ahead of the 49ers in the second half, falling behind 31-13 at the end of the third quarter. The Cardinals continued to struggle as the 49ers scored more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The 49ers locked in the win at 38-13, and the Cardinals end their season with another loss. The 49ers continue to lead the NCF West with 13 wins and four losses. The Cardinals end their 2022 NFL season with 4-13 record and will have the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

