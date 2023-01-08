Police: Man who reportedly shot Scottsdale officer Friday in downtown Phoenix dead

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tempe police confirmed Sunday morning that Kenneth Hearne, the man who allegedly shot a Scottsdale police officer Friday night in downtown Phoenix, died in the hospital.

This update comes after Hearne’s arrest around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday when Tempe police found the 37-year-old suspect near Lakeshore Drive and Baseline Road. Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynksy said a special assignment unit was following up on some leads when they spotted Hearne. He pulled out a gun and then an officer-involved shooting happened. Officers arrested Hearne and took him to a nearby hospital. No officers were hurt in the shooting.

Hearne had been on the run, then considered armed and dangerous by local police officials, since he allegedly shot a Scottsdale police officer who was serving a warrant inside Union at Roosevelt, near 1st Avenue and Roosevelt Street. The Scottsdale officer is still in the hospital and is expected to recover fully.

