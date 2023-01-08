Police arrest man wanted in shooting of Scottsdale police sergeant
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police confirmed they have arrested the man accused of shooting and injuring a Scottsdale police sergeant who was serving a warrant at a downtown Phoenix apartment complex Friday night.
Tempe police say officers from the Phoenix Police Department located the suspect, 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne, in the area of Lakeshore Drive and Baseline Road in Tempe. Police say an officer-involved shooting occurred when they were trying to take Hearne into custody. No officers were injured. Hearne was taken to a hospital.
Scottsdale police tweeted information about the incident confirming Hearne was arrested in Tempe by Phoenix police Saturday afternoon around 5:50 p.m.
