Police arrest man wanted in shooting of Scottsdale police sergeant

Officers from the Phoenix Police Department located the suspect, 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne, in the area of Lakeshore Drive and Baseline Road in Tempe.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police confirmed they have arrested the man accused of shooting and injuring a Scottsdale police sergeant who was serving a warrant at a downtown Phoenix apartment complex Friday night.

Tempe police say officers from the Phoenix Police Department located the suspect, 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne, in the area of Lakeshore Drive and Baseline Road in Tempe. Police say an officer-involved shooting occurred when they were trying to take Hearne into custody. No officers were injured. Hearne was taken to a hospital.

Scottsdale police tweeted information about the incident confirming Hearne was arrested in Tempe by Phoenix police Saturday afternoon around 5:50 p.m.

Arizona’s Family will have coverage of this developing story as updates are provided.

