Gorgeous weekend weather, next chance for rain this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Good Evening, Arizona! It’s been a gorgeous day across the state, with warmer than normal temperatures for the season. We will be 2-3 degrees above average with periodic high clouds but no rain, at least until the start of next week. It’s a great weekend to spend outdoors!

If you plan to head up to Snowbowl tomorrow to shred on the slopes, you will want to layer up because morning temperatures are below freezing, then will get into the 40s by the afternoon with a light breeze. Looking ahead into next week, Tuesday and Wednesday will be our next chance for rain. A quick-moving system will sweep through the area and bring light rain with it for the Valley and possibly some snow showers up north. Rainfall amounts in the Valley will be less than a tenth of an inch. Wednesday will be slightly cooler, but it won’t last long. By the end of the week, temperatures could climb back up into the 70s as we begin to dry out.

