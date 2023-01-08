EV cars, 3D-printing skincare, new COVID-19 test; the CES 2023 roundup

LAS VEGAS, NV (3TV/CBS 5) — There were a lot of new ideas and devices at the 2023 Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, and On Your Side’s Susan Campbell looked at a few new gadgets and technologies you might be interested in — from flying cars to EV trucks to 3D-printed skincare to new COVID-19 testing.

Flying cars by 2026 and how lidar is being used in new vehicle safety features.

On Your Side's Susan Campbell got a sneak peek at some tech that could save pedestrian lives on Arizona roadways.

The big three American auto manufacturers are going electric with some of their trucks, but that won't mean much unless drivers can charge their cars quickly.

Creators of ViraWarn say the test is re-usable, and that the concept came to life from the pandemic.

Experts say personalized medicine and supplements are the future of medicine; and 3D-printed supplements are just the start.

Big beauty brand got a technological glow-up at CES this year; Susan Campbell explains why you might soon buy a computerized makeup applicator.

