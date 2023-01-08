Your Life
Child hospitalized after accidental shooting at Phoenix apartment complex

Phoenix police officers responded to an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Indian School...
Phoenix police officers responded to an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road and found a young child with a gunshot wound.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 4:20 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a child is in the hospital after an accidental shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., Phoenix police officers responded to an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road and found a young child with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to the hospital by the Phoenix fire department in critical condition. On Sunday morning, Phoenix police said the child is now recovering in the hospital in stable condition.

Detectives say the child got ahold of a gun inside the apartment, and while the child was handling the weapon, it went off and hit them. Police say no one else in the apartment was hurt. Phoenix police are continuing to investigate this incident.

