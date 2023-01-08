Your Life
Buckeye police investigate human remains found in desert

Investigators worked in the area to process the scene.
Investigators worked in the area to process the scene.(MGN)
By Eric Zotcavage
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:26 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities in Buckeye are investigating human remains found during an off-road excursion in a desert area within their city’s limits.

Buckeye police say around 1 p.m. Saturday, someone off-roading in a remote desert area near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue discovered human remains, including a skull and other bones. Investigators worked in the area to process the scene. The remains will be turned over to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for forensic examination and identification.

Remote desert area near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue where human remains were found.
Remote desert area near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue where human remains were found.(Arizona's Family)

