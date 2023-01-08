Buckeye police investigate human remains found in desert

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities in Buckeye are investigating human remains found during an off-road excursion in a desert area within their city’s limits.

Buckeye police say around 1 p.m. Saturday, someone off-roading in a remote desert area near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue discovered human remains, including a skull and other bones. Investigators worked in the area to process the scene. The remains will be turned over to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for forensic examination and identification.

Remote desert area near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue where human remains were found. (Arizona's Family)

