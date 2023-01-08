Above average temperatures ahead of rainy week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday! Above average temperatures are in store for the Valley. Phoenix will get to 68 degrees today, with the average being 67.

We will also see a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon making for some nice sunsets. Warm weather is expected for Monday and Tuesday as we get into the 70s. If you miss the cooler weather, good news!

The heavy system taking a toll on California will eventually break through and enter Arizona late Tuesday. Plan on a very rainy night into Wednesday as temperatures will drop into the mid to low 60s for the high on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday in the valley will be back into the 70s with a mix of more cloudy skies heading into the weekend.

