Tempe softball tournament Saturday supports first responders

Jan. 7, 2023, is the first annual "Chris Farrar Law Enforcement vs. Fire Department Softball Tournament."
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — This Saturday marks the inaugural “Chris Farrar Law Enforcement vs. Fire Department Softball Tournament,” named after the Chandler officer who died in the line of duty in April 2021. The tournament will go from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tempe Sports Complex on Hardy Drive and Carver Road, south of Elliot Road. All proceeds go to support active or retired first responders, military members and their families. Officer Farra was killed after being hit by a man in a stolen car.

