Man who allegedly shot Scottsdale sergeant while serving warrant at Phoenix apartment identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police have identified the man suspected of shooting a Scottsdale police sergeant in downtown Phoenix Friday night.

Police are asking the public for help in locating 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne in connection with the shooting. Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther says around 7 p.m., detectives were serving a warrant inside Union at Roosevelt near 1st Avenue and Roosevelt Street. The Scottsdale police sergeant is in the hospital. Hearne is reportedly wanted for several crimes and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police are looking for 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne in connection to the shooting of a Scottsdale police sergeant who was serving a warrant at an apartment in downtown Phoenix. (Courtesy of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

On Friday night, detectives went inside the apartment and found a woman and child, investigators said. Walther said the two were taken out of the apartment when police saw a man standing down the hallway. Police say the man quickly ducked inside a room and began shooting at the officers. A sergeant was struck by the gunfire, and the officers immediately left the apartment. Another officer began shooting at the Hearne, but it’s unknown if he was hit. Investigators say he then jumped over a second-story balcony and took off. He hasn’t been found. The sergeant is currently in the hospital and expected to be OK.

After the shooting, Walthers had a stern message to the community. “We have to ask ourselves a question of when did this become OK? Other police departments in the Valley and the state have seen this, an increased number of aggravated assaults on police officers, shootings of police officers. I think we have to start asking ourselves tough questions of when this became OK,” he said. “We ask that you ask yourself the question of when did it become OK and recognize that it’s never going to be OK.”

Officer on scene confirmed some new info for me.



-Shooting happened inside Union @ Roosevelt apartment complex.



-Scottsdale PD was serving a warrant @azfamily pic.twitter.com/saWKYn1ij2 — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 7, 2023

One man who lives in the area says he saw a shocking note outside his complex door. “I look outside and it’s all these lights. A guy above me actually told me there was an active shooter in there. I was actually kind of shocked,” said Chris, who lives in a neighboring apartment. “I was like let me try and hopefully not be trapped in my apartment all night. So I try to go to one of the doors and there’s a sign on the door that says “active shooter outside this door. Do not open.”

A Scottsdale officer is in the hospital, and an armed suspect is on the loose after a shooting in downtown Phoenix on Friday night.

Pics of signs someone posted inside the apartment Union at Roosevelt @azfamily pic.twitter.com/SYr35PbbzI — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 7, 2023

Video from Arizona’s Family shows a large police presence along 3rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street on Friday night with dozens of patrol cars. Residents in the area were reportedly told to stay inside. The Arizona Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also on the scene with police.

Valley Metro says trains are also running back on schedule. All eastbound stations are now back open.

Huge police presence on Roosevelt and 3rd Ave. with a helicopter circling above. Officers told everyone to get inside. This is all going on during First Friday. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/DiA0LTU5rx — Katie Faller (@KatieFaller) January 7, 2023

Officers have been running up and down Roosevelt between Central and 5th Ave. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/pS9NXB08ql — Katie Faller (@KatieFaller) January 7, 2023

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and in the state in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.