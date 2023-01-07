Scottsdale officer hurt during shooting in downtown Phoenix; armed suspect not found

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale officer is in the hospital, and an armed suspect is on the loose after a shooting in downtown Phoenix on Friday night. Police are currently at the scene near 1st Avenue and Roosevelt Street. The officer’s injuries are unknown.

According to Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansar, people are asked to stay away from Roosevelt Row and surrounding areas. Ansar says the suspect is armed and still hasn’t been found.

Video from Arizona’s Family shows a large police presence along 3rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street, with dozens of patrol cars. Residents in the area were reportedly told to stay inside. The investigation is ongoing.

For #DTPHX: Please stay clear of Roosevelt Row and surrounding neighborhoods.



A @ScottsdalePD officer was shot —and the suspect is armed and still has not been found. @PhoenixPolice have locked down the area. — Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari (@District7PHX) January 7, 2023

Huge police presence on Roosevelt and 3rd Ave. with a helicopter circling above. Officers told everyone to get inside. This is all going on during First Friday. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/DiA0LTU5rx — Katie Faller (@KatieFaller) January 7, 2023

Officers have been running up and down Roosevelt between Central and 5th Ave. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/pS9NXB08ql — Katie Faller (@KatieFaller) January 7, 2023

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and in the state in 2023.

