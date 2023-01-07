Your Life
Scottsdale officer hurt during shooting in downtown Phoenix; armed suspect not found

Patrol cars were lined up near 1st Avenue and Roosevelt Street on Friday night.
Patrol cars were lined up near 1st Avenue and Roosevelt Street on Friday night.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:01 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale officer is in the hospital, and an armed suspect is on the loose after a shooting in downtown Phoenix on Friday night. Police are currently at the scene near 1st Avenue and Roosevelt Street. The officer’s injuries are unknown.

According to Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansar, people are asked to stay away from Roosevelt Row and surrounding areas. Ansar says the suspect is armed and still hasn’t been found.

Video from Arizona’s Family shows a large police presence along 3rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street, with dozens of patrol cars. Residents in the area were reportedly told to stay inside. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and in the state in 2023.

