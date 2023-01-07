Man dead after allegedly threatening son of a Mesa homeowner who reportedly shot him

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly shot by a Mesa homeowner who told police the man threatened his son with a gun.

Mesa police responded to a shooting at a home near 88th St. and E. University Drive, just west of Ellsworth Road, around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday. Officers said they found Omar Valdez, 26, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds and a semiautomatic handgun next to him. Valdez was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

During their investigation, officers spoke to a 47-year-old homeowner and three other adults who said Valdez had come to the house saying he was looking for his girlfriend’s cousin. The homeowner said Valdez pointed a gun at their son, who was standing in the doorway of their house.

The homeowner told police that was when they shot Valdez with a handgun kept just inside the front door of their house. Mesa police say no official charges have been filed, but an investigation is still underway. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

