‘Do it somewhere else’: Glendale residents asking Walmart to stop drone delivery service

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- People in a peaceful neighborhood off of 59th Avenue and Bell Road were in for a rude awakening when they say Walmart began testing their large delivery drones.

Residents say it sounded like a helicopter flying directly above their homes. “It sounds like a hornet’s nest that’s been kicked up,” said Mike Baxter, who’s lived in the neighborhood for five years.

The drones, spanning multiple feet in diameter, can deliver items weighing ten pounds in 30 minutes. “I am not against drones but do it somewhere else. It’s not a necessary service here,” Baxter said. Baxter says he moved here for privacy and quiet. Now, he says both of those things are being violated.

Autumn Johnson, another homeowner, says the noise is alarming, but more concerning is the lack of regulations and laws for delivery drones in neighborhoods. “I really think before this comes, sort of a pervasive technology, that there need to be parameters in place to protect those kinds of concerns,” Johnson said.

Arizona’s Family reached out to Walmart about the concerns and received the following statement.

“We care deeply about the communities we serve and are always appreciative to hear feedback. Customer safety and privacy is a top priority and we’ll continue to work with community members to ensure our delivery methods are consistent with their needs and desires.”

Their drone partner, Drone Up, also sent this statement:

“We are committed to working with each and every community in which we operate to help people understand not only the value these drones provide but to answer any and all questions that people have about this innovative technology.”

Residents are also worried about safety concerns. If one of the drones were to fail, could it hurt someone or damage property.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.