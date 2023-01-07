Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Chilly start to weekend across the Valley

Arizona saw a chilly start to the morning, but temperatures will warm up later today.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 8:36 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona had a chilly start to the morning on Saturday, but temperatures are expected to warm into a nice afternoon.

In Phoenix, you can expect highs in the upper 60s on Saturday. The ridge of high pressure that came in on Friday is still holding strong, bringing plenty of sunshine through the rest of this weekend and into the next week, keeping temperatures in the high 60s to low 70s area. On Sunday, you can anticipate seeing a few clouds as another weather system heads into California. Still, no rain is expected tomorrow.

On Tuesday, we’re expecting a storm to blow in from the Pacific Ocean with a slight chance of showers in the Valley and mountain snow to the northern parts of the state. Although we’re not expecting huge amounts of rain or snow, it will likely be enough to make the roads up north treacherous so be careful! After Tuesday, the sun will be back out, bringing us into a sunny rest of the week.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chilly start to weekend, high 60s this weekend
Chilly start to weekend, high 60s this weekend
7-day weather forecast for Friday, Jan. 6.
Temperatures in the 70s returning to metro Phoenix
7-day weather forecast for Friday, Jan. 6.
Temperatures in the 70s returning to the Phoenix area
Weekend temperatures climb a little bit