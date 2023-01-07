Chilly start to weekend across the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona had a chilly start to the morning on Saturday, but temperatures are expected to warm into a nice afternoon.

In Phoenix, you can expect highs in the upper 60s on Saturday. The ridge of high pressure that came in on Friday is still holding strong, bringing plenty of sunshine through the rest of this weekend and into the next week, keeping temperatures in the high 60s to low 70s area. On Sunday, you can anticipate seeing a few clouds as another weather system heads into California. Still, no rain is expected tomorrow.

On Tuesday, we’re expecting a storm to blow in from the Pacific Ocean with a slight chance of showers in the Valley and mountain snow to the northern parts of the state. Although we’re not expecting huge amounts of rain or snow, it will likely be enough to make the roads up north treacherous so be careful! After Tuesday, the sun will be back out, bringing us into a sunny rest of the week.

