50 most commonly seen birds in Arizona

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Arizona using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 73 count sites in Arizona. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants. The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here. Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.

#50. Say’s Phoebe

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 5%

- Average group size: 1.0

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Arizona: 5%--- #1. New Mexico: 5%--- #3. California: 2%

#49. Hairy Woodpecker

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 5%

- Average group size: 1.14

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Maine: 66%--- #2. New Hampshire: 62%--- #3. Vermont: 61%--- #4. South Dakota: 60%--- #5. Minnesota: 59%

#48. Bewick’s Wren

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 5%

- Average group size: 1.19

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. California: 28%--- #2. Washington: 26%--- #3. Texas: 19%--- #4. New Mexico: 18%--- #5. Oregon: 15%

#47. Juniper Titmouse

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 5%

- Average group size: 1.23

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. New Mexico: 45%--- #2. Utah: 7%--- #3. Arizona: 5%--- #4. Idaho: 2%--- #5. California: 1%

#46. Black-chinned Hummingbird

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 5%

- Average group size: 1.29

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Arizona: 5%

#45. Common Ground Dove

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 5%

- Average group size: 5.2

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Florida: 25%--- #2. Arizona: 5%--- #2. Georgia: 5%--- #2. Louisiana: 5%--- #5. South Carolina: 4%

#43. Phainopepla (tie)

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 7%

- Average group size: 1.42

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Arizona: 7%

#43. Canyon Towhee

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 7%

- Average group size: 1.42

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. New Mexico: 42%--- #2. Arizona: 7%

#42. Steller’s Jay

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 7%

- Average group size: 2.56

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Washington: 52%--- #2. Oregon: 43%--- #3. Nevada: 29%--- #4. Colorado: 23%--- #5. Alaska: 20%

#41. Orange-crowned Warbler

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 8%

- Average group size: 1.0

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Texas: 21%--- #2. Louisiana: 15%--- #3. Nevada: 14%--- #4. California: 10%--- #5. Arizona: 8%

#40. Common Raven

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 8%

- Average group size: 2.54

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Alaska: 24%--- #2. New Mexico: 15%--- #3. Nevada: 14%--- #4. Arizona: 8%--- #5. Utah: 7%

#39. European Starling

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 8%

- Average group size: 2.72

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Delaware: 63%--- #2. Kentucky: 48%--- #3. Nebraska: 42%--- #3. New Jersey: 42%--- #5. Maryland: 39%

#38. Great-tailed Grackle

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 8%

- Average group size: 2.75

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Nevada: 14%--- #2. Arizona: 8%--- #3. Texas: 3%

#37. Chipping Sparrow

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 8%

- Average group size: 3.26

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Georgia: 47%--- #2. South Carolina: 43%--- #3. Louisiana: 40%--- #4. Alabama: 38%--- #5. North Carolina: 29%

#36. Rosy-faced Lovebird

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 8%

- Average group size: 3.6

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Arizona: 8%

#35. American Crow

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 8%

- Average group size: 3.65

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Oklahoma: 50%--- #2. Maine: 39%--- #3. North Carolina: 31%--- #4. Virginia: 30%--- #4. Minnesota: 30%

#34. Black-throated Sparrow

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 10%

- Average group size: 1.55

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Arizona: 10%--- #2. Utah: 3%

#33. Cassin’s Finch

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 10%

- Average group size: 1.92

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. New Mexico: 20%--- #2. Colorado: 15%--- #3. Arizona: 10%--- #3. Utah: 10%--- #5. Idaho: 8%

#32. White-breasted Nuthatch

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 11%

- Average group size: 1.22

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Connecticut: 90%--- #1. New Hampshire: 90%--- #3. Vermont: 88%--- #4. West Virginia: 86%--- #4. New Jersey: 86%

#31. Pyrrhuloxia

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 11%

- Average group size: 1.38

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Arizona: 11%--- #2. Texas: 1%

#30. White-winged Dove

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 12%

- Average group size: 2.61

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Texas: 63%--- #2. New Mexico: 53%--- #3. Louisiana: 30%--- #4. Arizona: 12%--- #5. Florida: 9%

#29. Inca Dove

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 12%

- Average group size: 4.31

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Arizona: 12%--- #2. Texas: 6%--- #3. Louisiana: 5%

#28. Rock Pigeon

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 12%

- Average group size: 5.21

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Nevada: 29%--- #2. New Mexico: 16%--- #3. Arizona: 12%--- #4. South Dakota: 7%--- #5. Colorado: 6%

#27. Ladder-backed Woodpecker

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 14%

- Average group size: 1.37

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. New Mexico: 35%--- #2. Arizona: 14%--- #3. Texas: 13%

#26. Spotted Towhee

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 14%

- Average group size: 1.71

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Washington: 71%--- #2. Oregon: 62%--- #3. Nevada: 57%--- #4. New Mexico: 49%--- #5. Utah: 47%

#25. American Robin

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 14%

- Average group size: 2.15

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. New Mexico: 47%--- #2. Nevada: 43%--- #3. Oregon: 39%--- #4. Tennessee: 38%--- #5. Kansas: 35%

#24. Ruby-crowned Kinglet

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 15%

- Average group size: 1.05

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. South Carolina: 35%--- #2. Alabama: 34%--- #3. Georgia: 32%--- #4. North Carolina: 25%--- #5. Texas: 23%

#23. Woodhouse’s Scrub-Jay

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 15%

- Average group size: 3.11

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. New Mexico: 60%--- #2. Utah: 53%--- #3. Colorado: 18%--- #4. Arizona: 15%--- #5. Texas: 2%

#22. Northern Mockingbird

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 16%

- Average group size: 1.11

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Alabama: 50%--- #2. Louisiana: 45%--- #2. Tennessee: 45%--- #2. South Carolina: 45%--- #5. Florida: 38%

#21. Broad-billed Hummingbird

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 18%

- Average group size: 1.42

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Arizona: 18%

#20. Mountain Chickadee

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 18%

- Average group size: 2.31

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. New Mexico: 47%--- #2. Nevada: 36%--- #3. Wyoming: 33%--- #4. Colorado: 32%--- #5. Montana: 31%

#19. Northern Flicker

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 21%

- Average group size: 1.4

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Nevada: 79%--- #2. Montana: 76%--- #3. Washington: 67%--- #4. Colorado: 62%--- #4. Oregon: 62%

#18. Dark-eyed Junco

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 21%

- Average group size: 2.84

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Washington: 95%--- #2. Kansas: 93%--- #3. Oregon: 91%--- #3. Nebraska: 91%--- #5. New Jersey: 90%

#17. Costa’s Hummingbird

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 22%

- Average group size: 1.63

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Arizona: 22%--- #2. California: 2%

#16. Cactus Wren

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 23%

- Average group size: 1.31

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Arizona: 23%

#15. Cooper’s Hawk

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 26%

- Average group size: 1.01

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Arizona: 26%--- #2. Kentucky: 21%--- #2. Nevada: 21%--- #4. South Dakota: 20%--- #4. Utah: 20%

#14. Northern Cardinal

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 27%

- Average group size: 1.32

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Arkansas: 100%--- #2. Kentucky: 96%--- #3. Missouri: 95%--- #4. West Virginia: 92%--- #4. Maryland: 92%

#13. Yellow-rumped Warbler

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 27%

- Average group size: 1.44

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Nevada: 57%--- #2. Louisiana: 45%--- #3. California: 38%--- #4. Florida: 34%--- #5. South Carolina: 30%

#12. Eurasian Collared-Dove

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 27%

- Average group size: 2.82

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Utah: 70%--- #2. Wyoming: 60%--- #2. South Dakota: 60%--- #4. Idaho: 57%--- #5. Colorado: 46%

#11. Verdin

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 36%

- Average group size: 1.24

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Arizona: 36%--- #2. Nevada: 14%

#10. Abert’s Towhee

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 37%

- Average group size: 1.72

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Arizona: 37%

#9. Anna’s Hummingbird

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 42%

- Average group size: 1.54

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Oregon: 77%--- #2. Washington: 71%--- #3. California: 69%--- #4. Arizona: 42%--- #5. Idaho: 2%

#8. Gambel’s Quail

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 44%

- Average group size: 9.25

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Arizona: 44%--- #2. New Mexico: 7%--- #2. Utah: 7%

#7. Lesser Goldfinch

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 51%

- Average group size: 3.51

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Nevada: 79%--- #2. California: 58%--- #3. Arizona: 51%--- #4. Oregon: 45%--- #5. Utah: 40%

#6. Curve-billed Thrasher

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 53%

- Average group size: 1.39

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Arizona: 53%--- #2. New Mexico: 24%--- #3. Texas: 2%

#5. Gila Woodpecker

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 55%

- Average group size: 1.59

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Arizona: 55%

#4. White-crowned Sparrow

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 56%

- Average group size: 3.2

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. Nevada: 71%--- #2. California: 64%--- #3. Arizona: 56%--- #4. New Mexico: 35%--- #5. Washington: 20%

#3. House Sparrow

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 59%

- Average group size: 6.87

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. South Dakota: 93%--- #2. Iowa: 92%--- #3. Illinois: 86%--- #4. Nebraska: 82%--- #5. Indiana: 79%

#2. Mourning Dove

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 75%

- Average group size: 7.68

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. New Jersey: 90%--- #2. Kentucky: 85%--- #3. Connecticut: 82%--- #4. Massachusetts: 81%--- #4. Alabama: 81%

#1. House Finch

- Sites visited Nov. 26 to Dec. 9: 90%

- Average group size: 5.01

- States with the highest percent of sites visited--- #1. New Mexico: 93%--- #2. Alabama: 91%--- #3. Utah: 90%--- #3. Arizona: 90%--- #5. New Jersey: 86%

