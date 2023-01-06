Woman, son hospitalized after dog attack in Buckeye neighborhood

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman and her son are in the hospital after two dogs attacked and bit them in a Buckeye neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Investigators say around 4 p.m., the woman called 911 and said two of their dogs attacked her and her son at their home near Rooks Road, which is east of State Route 85, and Southern Avenue. The woman reportedly told police the dogs were aggressive and were outside fighting each other.

Two officers arrived outside the home, and both dogs charged at them, police said. The officers shot at the dogs and hit at least one of them, investigators said. Police were able to control the dogs, who both had injuries. The woman and boy were taken to the hospital with serious injuries but should survive. It’s unclear if the dogs will have to be put down.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.