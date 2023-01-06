US 60 pavement project to begin this weekend, but concerns about dust and debris loom

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Transportation officials say the U.S. 60 pavement project will begin this weekend in the East Valley. Construction to remove old asphalt on the U.S. 60 between the Loop 101 and 202 will begin, so some closures may affect drivers heading into the Valley.

Officials say eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed between the Loop 101 and Dobson Road from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. All north and southbound Loop 101 ramps to east and westbound U.S. 60 will also be closed.

The $34.3 million project will remove the old asphalt and use “diamond grinding” on the 14-mile stretch of the U.S. 60. Construction was slated to start again in July 2023, but ADOT officials were able to speed up the process after the state legislature provided the funding for the roadwork as part of the 2023 state budget. It is scheduled to be completed this summer.

However, the project presented issues for some East Valley motorists last year, and officials have decided to use the same developer. In Nov. 2021, Mesa residents were frustrated with the dust and debris leftover from the construction project. Drivers complained of broken windshields caused by rocks and debris. Some homeowners also said the dirt affected the air quality and their health. Others said their yards were covered with thick dust from the project.

Arizona’s Family asked ADOT about concerns with dust and debris. Officials provided the following statement:

ADOT and the company responded proactively to the situation in 2021 and results were significantly improved when the work near Gilbert Road was completed in early 2022. We will continue to work closely with the contractor in limiting the size of individual work zones to minimize debris and dust that this type of work can create. The project’s goal in the coming months is to improve the driving surface of this busy stretch of US 60, making for a smoother ride for drivers.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.