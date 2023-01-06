Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

US 60 pavement project to begin this weekend, but concerns about dust and debris loom

Officials have decided to use the same developer as in 2021.
Officials have decided to use the same developer as in 2021.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:18 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Transportation officials say the U.S. 60 pavement project will begin this weekend in the East Valley. Construction to remove old asphalt on the U.S. 60 between the Loop 101 and 202 will begin, so some closures may affect drivers heading into the Valley.

Officials say eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed between the Loop 101 and Dobson Road from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. All north and southbound Loop 101 ramps to east and westbound U.S. 60 will also be closed.

The $34.3 million project will remove the old asphalt and use “diamond grinding” on the 14-mile stretch of the U.S. 60. Construction was slated to start again in July 2023, but ADOT officials were able to speed up the process after the state legislature provided the funding for the roadwork as part of the 2023 state budget. It is scheduled to be completed this summer.

TRENDING: Some Arizona insurance customers who never canceled told they’re not insured

However, the project presented issues for some East Valley motorists last year, and officials have decided to use the same developer. In Nov. 2021, Mesa residents were frustrated with the dust and debris leftover from the construction project. Drivers complained of broken windshields caused by rocks and debris. Some homeowners also said the dirt affected the air quality and their health. Others said their yards were covered with thick dust from the project.

Arizona’s Family asked ADOT about concerns with dust and debris. Officials provided the following statement:

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack
The sports and entertainment district is now officially up to the voters.
Coyotes arena, entertainment district officially on the Tempe ballot in May
Some Arizona insurance customers told they're not insured despite not canceling
Arizona Rep. Sierra diagnosed with cancer after lengthy COVID-19 battle