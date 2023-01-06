Traffic cameras catch man driving the wrong way on Loop 202 & I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Loop 202 and Interstate 10 in Phoenix early Friday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves says troopers responded around 2:26 a.m. to a call about a vehicle driving north in the southbound lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain freeway. ADOT footage shows a light-color vehicle heading the wrong way. The driver, a 77-year-old man, whose name has not been released, went onto I-10 west, driving east, Graves says. A trooper was able to stop the man around 35th Avenue with a PIT maneuver.

The man was booked into jail for aggravated DUI. No other information was immediately available.

The driver was eventually stopped near the Avondale Boulevard off-ramp.

