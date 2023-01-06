Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Traffic cameras catch man driving the wrong way on Loop 202 & I-10 in Phoenix

A 77-year-old man was driving the wrong way on both Loop 202 and I-10, according to Arizona DPS. The man was booked into jail on aggravated DUI charges.
By Kit Silavong and Jason Sillman
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Loop 202 and Interstate 10 in Phoenix early Friday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves says troopers responded around 2:26 a.m. to a call about a vehicle driving north in the southbound lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain freeway. ADOT footage shows a light-color vehicle heading the wrong way. The driver, a 77-year-old man, whose name has not been released, went onto I-10 west, driving east, Graves says. A trooper was able to stop the man around 35th Avenue with a PIT maneuver.

The man was booked into jail for aggravated DUI. No other information was immediately available.

Related:

The driver was eventually stopped near the Avondale Boulevard off-ramp.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kauffman was booked on two counts of manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault and two...
Chandler man accused of driving 107 mph in 45 zone before crash that killed father, son
Man arrested after driving wrong way on several freeways in central Phoenix
President Biden (right) awards former Arizona house speaker Rusty Bowers the "Presidential...
Former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers receives Presidential honor
Daniel Cisco faces theft, weapon possession charges, drug paraphernalia, and burglary charges.
Man accused of leading troopers in high-speed chase through Phoenix