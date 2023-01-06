Things to Do across the Valley for the next week!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s plenty of things to get up to in the Valley over the next week! With temperatures expected to be in the upper 60s, you and your family can enjoy the weather at events across Phoenix and surrounding areas.

PHOENIX: Phoenix Zoo Lights - Friday, Jan. 7 - Saturday, Jan. 15

455 N. Galvin Parkway // 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

There’s only a few more days left before the Zoo Lights go away until this upcoming winter. This year’s event features Dinosaurs in the Desert to a Lake Light Show, Polar Park, a nightly snowfall and much more. You don’t want to miss out and be stuck waiting for the end of 2023! Buy your tickets here.

SCOTTSDALE: Native Art Market’s 4th Annual Outdoor Market - Saturday, Jan. 7

9151 E. Indian Bend Rd. // 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Native Art Market is back for its 4th annual season until April 2023. It’s a free, cultural event where you can wander through various Indigenous artist booths, listen to Native music and watch local performances... all while supporting local Native businesses. Check out the market’s Facebook page here.

PHOENIX: Disney Villains Drag Brunch At Copper Blues - Saturday, Jan. 7

CB Live - 21001 N. Tatum Blvd. // 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

You won’t want to miss the Valley’s biggest gathering of Disney Villains to kick off the first weekend of the New Year. Starring Espressa Grande, Alexander Stryke, and many other local drag celebs. Tickets are available here for ages 21 and up. Two drink minimum, and costumes are definitely encouraged.

CHANDLER: Legends of Pop - Sunday, Jan. 8

Chandler Center for the Arts - 250 N. Arizona Ave. // 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

If you love Motown, this is the show for you, featuring tributes to the likes of Tina Turner, Elton John, and much more. Get your tickets so you don’t miss out! The show is presented by WACO9HOLDINGS.

SCOTTSDALE: The Temptations - Thursday, Jan. 12

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts - 7380 E. Second St. // 7:30 p.m.

They need no introduction--the award-winning group The Temptations are coming to Scottsdale to celebrate their 60th anniversary and new album called “Temptations 60!” This show will likely sell out, so get your tickets here!

PHOENIX - Disney On Ice Presents: Road Trip Adventures - Thursday, Jan. 12 - Sunday, Jan. 15

Footprint Center - 201 E. Jefferson St. // Various showtimes for specific days.

Disney on Ice invites you to take a road trip adventure with such beloved characters from films such as Moana, Frozen, Toy Story 2, Mary Poppins Returns, and much more. There’s plenty of dates and times available to make sure you get some quality family time together to see this amazing ice-skating show. Get your tickets here.

PHOENIX - R.E.S.P.E.C.T. - Friday, Jan. 13 - Sunday, Jan. 15

Orpheum Theatre - 203 W. Adams St. // 8 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

The story of the iconic Aretha Franklin is brought to life in this off-Broadway performance. This Queen of Soul tribute will bring together history, performance art, her endearing tunes as well as a live band to bring you the best of Franklin’s life and career. Click here for tickets.

