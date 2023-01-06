Temperatures in the 70s returning to the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another mild start to our morning with a low of 49 degrees. Temperatures were mild, with the cloud cover over us on Friday. Skies will start to clear out later this afternoon as a weak ridge of high pressure builds over Arizona.

This ridge will hold strong on Saturday and provide plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will also be perfect, with a high of 68 degrees, about two degrees above our average. We expect a few clouds on Sunday as another system rolls into California; we will stay dry on Sunday.

The rain and mountain snow has been incredible out west of us in California; most storms will stay north of our state. On Tuesday, another storm will move in from the Pacific, bringing another chance of heavy moisture west of us. This low could bring a slight chance of showers here in the Valley on Tuesday and some mountain snow up north. As of now, this does not look like a huge rain or snowmaker for us, but it will be just enough to make the roads slick up in the high country.

After Tuesday, the sun returns, and we will end the workweek with temperatures in the 70s and some nice sunshine Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.