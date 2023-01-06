Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Suspect straps nearly 20,000 fentanyl pills to legs at Arizona-Mexico border

Nearly 20,000 pills were found strapped to the suspect's legs.
Nearly 20,000 pills were found strapped to the suspect's legs.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By David Baker
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A drug smuggler tried to use their legs in more ways than one to get narcotics across the Arizona-Mexico border earlier this week. On Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers noticed something strange about a person walking across the border at the Nogales Port of Entry. After a search, officers found 19,800 fentanyl pills strapped to the person’s legs, according to Port Director Michael W. Humphries. The suspect was taken into custody.

TRENDING: Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with health code violations

Humphries also said on Wednesday, a driver tried to smuggle about 446,200 fentanyl pills hidden in the trunk of a car.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

While being cold does not actually make you sick, exposure to cold and dry air can weaken your...
Immunity debt and a cycle of sickness
Poison control centers across the US are battling as parents accident overdose their children...
Phoenix hospital says more calls on kids overdosing due to cold medicine shortage
Following Buffalo Bill's safety, Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on Monday night, medical experts...
Learning CPR/AED to save someone’s life in an emergency
Learning CPR, how to use an AED for medical emergencies