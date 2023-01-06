Suspect straps nearly 20,000 fentanyl pills to legs at Arizona-Mexico border

NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A drug smuggler tried to use their legs in more ways than one to get narcotics across the Arizona-Mexico border earlier this week. On Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers noticed something strange about a person walking across the border at the Nogales Port of Entry. After a search, officers found 19,800 fentanyl pills strapped to the person’s legs, according to Port Director Michael W. Humphries. The suspect was taken into custody.

Humphries also said on Wednesday, a driver tried to smuggle about 446,200 fentanyl pills hidden in the trunk of a car.

