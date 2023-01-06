Report: Former Chiefs running back in critical condition after saving kids from drowning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Arkansas Razorbacks star and Kansas City Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis is hospitalized in critical condition.

Reports say Hillis, 36, was injured in a swimming accident in Florida after he saved his children from drowning. The family posted on Facebook that Hillis is in the ICU but is improving. The family thanked fans for the many prayers.

I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better. He’s still in intensive care and... Posted by Greg Hillis on Thursday, January 5, 2023

Hillis grew up in Conway, Arkansas. He played for the Razorbacks from 2004-2007. The Denver Broncos drafted him in the 7th Round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He played eight seasons in the NFL with several teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, in 2012. He rushed for nearly 1,200 yards with the Cleveland Browns in 2010.

