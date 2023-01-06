More sun on your Friday in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A mild start to your morning in Phoenix with temperatures in the 40s.

Plan on a day with clouds and sun with highs climbing to the mid-60s later this afternoon, staying dry statewide for your Friday.

The weekend looks good too with the temperatures climbing a few degrees and keeping with those dry conditions.

Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 60s in Phoenix with intermittent cloud cover.

Next week we have a chance for some rain as a storm system moves in from California. Right now, rain chances don’t look too great in the Phoenix Metro with only about 30% for rain on Tuesday.

The system could bring snow to the mountains, but as of this writing, it does not look like a blockbuster storm.

We will keep you posted. Have a great day!

