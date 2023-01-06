Man arrested after shooting outside Gilbert restaurant in August, police say

GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — On Thursday, police arrested a man suspected of shooting another man outside a Gilbert restaurant in late August. Court documents say 27-year-old Warren Ishmael Bethel shot Michael Murphy multiple times in the parking lot of the Sandbar Mexican Grill on Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway. The shooting happened Aug. 28 around 2:23 a.m.

According to records, a fight broke out between Murphy and Fabian Alan Lee Jr., who was with Ishmael. Friends of Murphy and Lee tried to break up the fight. According to court records, Ishmael was seen on surveillance video getting into the driver’s side of his father’s car, a white Dodge Challenger, and reportedly shot at the victim from the vehicle. Bethel’s father, Warren Howard Bethel, attempted to push the weapon down to stop his son, but Ishmael was able to fire several rounds, court documents say.

Lee, Howard and a third person got into the Dodge Challenger with Ishmael. However, documents say that the car then circled the parking lot before Ishmael got out and started firing additional rounds from behind the dumpsters. Police found a total of 13 shell casings from the incident. Murphy was able to get to a nearby hospital for treatment and wasn’t seriously injured.

Police found Ishmael after a license plate reader captured two images, on Sept. 29, of a white Dodge Challenger with a temporary plate sharing similar features from the vehicle in the surveillance video — the hood, roof, and spoiler were black. Police monitored him until they finally took him in for an interview.

According to records, he admitted to being at the Sandbar, hearing gunshots, and confirmed others involved but denied shooting at the victim. He was booked into jail on Thursday on several charges, including attempted second-degree murder.

