Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man arrested after reportedly driving wrong way on Loop 202 & I-10 in Phoenix

A 77-year-old man was driving the wrong way on Route 202 and Interstate 10, and according to a...
A 77-year-old man was driving the wrong way on Route 202 and Interstate 10, and according to a Department of Public Safety spokesperson the man was booked into jail on aggravated DUI charges.(Arizona's Family / Courtesy of the Arizona Department of Transpiration)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Loop 202 and Interstate 10 in Phoenix early Friday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves says troopers responded around 2:26 a.m. to a call about a vehicle driving north in the southbound lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain freeway. ADOT footage shows a light-color vehicle heading the wrong way. The driver, a 77-year-old man, whose name has not been released, then went onto I-10 west, driving east, Graves says. A trooper was able to stop the man around 35th Avenue with a PIT maneuver.

The man was booked into jail for aggravated DUI. No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Daniel Cisco faces theft, weapon possession charges, drug paraphernalia, and burglary charges.
Man accused of leading troopers in high-speed chase through Phoenix
The Arizona Republican Party censured Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers after his testimony to...
Biden awards Citizens Medal to former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers
FILE - Affidavit printers are lined up at the Maricopa County Elections Department in Phoenix,...
Former Arizona Supreme Court chief to lead ballot printer investigation
Lauren Rodrigues, Athletic Trainer for Pinnacle High School (middle) and Emily Eichhorst, Head...
Athletic trainers do more than treat injuries, Paradise Valley school staff says