Man accused of leading troopers in high-speed chase through Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Court documents are revealing more details about how state troopers and the Arizona Vehicle Theft Task Force were led to a high-speed pursuit throughout Phoenix Thursday afternoon.

Court paperwork says that officers first spotted a man, now identified as Daniel Cisco, driving a stolen 2022 Ford F-150 truck that was reported stolen earlier in the week at the La Quinta Inn off Interstate 17 and Thomas Road. He left the hotel and then returned with a dog. Task force officers attempted to get closer to him, but Cisco ran off. Detectives say that as he took off, hotel staff noticed him dropping a gun in a trash can and sped off in a Gray Nissan Frontier truck. As authorities could not get him to pull over, they initiated a pursuit, which lasted about 30 minutes across the greater Phoenix area.

. (Arizona's Family)

During the pursuit, investigators allege that Cisco drove the wrong way across multiple city streets at over double the posted speed limit. Ultimately, the chase ended when he crashed near 31st & Glendale avenues in the City of Phoenix. Video from Arizona’s Family news drone showed the Nissan truck had collided with a black Nissan SUV.

According to authorities, Cisco also had a white substance that tested positive for meth in his right front pocket. Inside the Nissan truck, detectives also uncovered 30 sets of “jiggle keys,” locksmith tools used to open locks. Cisco now faces theft, weapon possession charges, drug paraphernalia, and burglary charges.

