Major weekend freeway closures to impact I-17 in Phoenix, US 60 in the East Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Expect significant delays along side streets surrounding Interstate 17 in Phoenix and the U.S. 60 in Mesa this weekend as ADOT crews work to improve the pavement along both freeways.

In Phoenix, southbound lanes of I-17 will be closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 10 a.m. Friday night until 5 a.m. Monday. It means that both Loop 101 ramps to enter SB I-17 will be closed throughout the entire weekend. In addition, on-ramps will be closed at Deer Valley Road/Rose Garden Lane, Union Hills Drive, and Bell Road. Road workers also warn that the frontage road between Union Hills Drive and Dunlap Avenue could be closed in sections.

In the East Valley, construction will begin to remove old asphalt on the U.S. 60 between Loop 101 and 202. As a result, closures may affect drivers heading into the Valley. Officials say eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed between the Loop 101 and Dobson Road from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. All north and southbound Loop 101 ramps to east and westbound U.S. 60 will also be closed.

For those in the far Northwest Valley, the Westbound Loop 303 will be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 4 a.m. Saturday to 11 p.m. Sunday. Construction crews there will be constructing a new interchange. As a result, I-17 off-ramps will be restricted. Drivers should take westbound S.R. 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to exit Loop 303.

Other notable closures include:

Eastbound I-10 on and off-ramps are closed at Buckeye Road for an entire month starting Friday at 9 p.m.

Interstate 10 narrowed to two lanes in both directions at 48th Street/SR 143 from 3 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday

Click/tap here for the latest First Alert traffic updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.