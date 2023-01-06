Your Life
Athletic trainers do more than treat injuries, Paradise Valley school staff says

Lauren Rodrigues, Athletic Trainer for Pinnacle High School (middle) and Emily Eichhorst, Head Athletic Trainer for Paradise Valley Unified School District (left).(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Since the on-field collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during a live broadcast of Monday night’s game, many are learning the importance of learning CPR. This has also highlighted the role of athletic trainers on sports teams and, perhaps more significantly, the profession’s role in high school sports.

Good Morning Arizona spoke with Lauren Rodrigues, Athletic Trainer for Pinnacle High School, and Emily Eichhorst, Head Athletic Trainer for the Paradise Valley Unified School District, about how the profession is the first responder for student athletes.

