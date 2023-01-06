Your Life
16-year-old student at Las Vegas school dies after ‘medical emergency’ during sports event

Desert Oasis High School is seen in this FOX5 file photo
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:31 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A student at a high school in the south Las Vegas Valley died after a “medical emergency” during an athletic event Thursday night, according to the school’s principal.

“With deepest sympathy, I write to inform you of the recent passing of one of our students,” Desert Oasis High School Principal Ian Salzman said in a letter to parents Friday morning.

Salzman said in his letter that the “suffered a medical emergency during an athletic event” on Thursday night.

The letter said that “staff immediately began providing medical aid and continued until paramedics arrived.”

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that the student passed away. The school and the entire district mourn the loss of this young life,” Salzman said.

The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified the student as 16-year-old Ashari Hughes. Her cause and manner of death are still pending as of Friday morning.

The letter said the district’s Crisis Response Team will be available for anyone who may need their services.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara later Friday morning issued a statement on the student’s death:

No further information was provided.

