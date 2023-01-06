$1 million Powerball sold in Chandler; Mega Millions $940M drawing Friday night

CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Lottery says a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Chandler gas station this week. According to officials, the ticket was sold at the QuikTrip near Arizona Avenue and Warner Road, and matched all six of Wednesday night’s drawing numbers: 12-32-56-67-68, but missed Powerball number 26.

This latest Arizona winning ticket comes as millions await Friday night’s Mega Million drawing, worth an estimated $940 million. On Wednesday, the Arizona Lottery announced that a $4 million Mega Million was sold at a travel center in Tonopah, just off Interstate 10.

The new $940 million jackpot is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. However, nearly all winners opt for a cash payout, which would make Friday night’s drawing an estimated $483.5 million for the lump sum.

In Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, there were more than 2.9 million winning tickets of various amounts, including three $4 million tickets sold in Arizona, Mississippi, and South Dakota, Mega Millions said in a statement. The lack of a winner of an estimated $785 million jackpot Tuesday means there have been 23 straight drawings without anyone taking the top prize.

The new Mega Million jackpot will remain the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history. The jackpot-winning drought isn’t surprising, given the daunting odds of one in 302.6 million to win the top prize. The jackpot is the largest since someone in California won a record $2.04 billion Powerball prize on Nov. 8. There still has not been an announced winner of that prize.

There have been only three larger Mega Millions jackpots than Friday’s estimated prize in the game’s 20 years, including $1.53 billion in 2018, $1.05 billion in 2021, and $1.33 billion in July, Mega Millions said. Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed.

