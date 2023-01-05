Your Life
West Valley zoo welcomes new baby bird

Danielle Hinderliter, head birdkeeper with Wildlife World Zoo in the west Valley, joins us and brought a friend -- Skittles, the 3-month-old scarlet macaw.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Wildlife World Zoo in Litchfield Park, Ariz. is kicking off the new year by welcoming an exotic 3-month-old bird. The zoo’s head birdkeeper Danielle Hinderliter brought in young Skittles, a scarlet macaw, to the studio. The bird species population is shrinking, Hinderliter says, so they took Skittles in to raise and monitor his growth.

