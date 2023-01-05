Your Life
Three strangers aid owners find lost pet in Gilbert social media group

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's | Three Valley strangers help local pet owners find their lost pets posted to social media groups.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:37 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A missing dog is back home thanks to the help of some strangers. Turns out these strangers are always doing Something Good — helping find lost dogs in the community! Jenn Joseph was dogsitting for a family member when the family dog Poppy bolted out the front door. Jenn charged a post on the “Go Gilbert” neighborhood Facebook page, and it wasn’t long before others said they’d help look for her.

Strangers Brandon, Dawn (with East Valley Wildlife), and Jackie (a volunteer with Humane Animal Rescue and Trapping) found Poppy in a field three miles away. The three focus on finding owners’ lost pets. If you would like to do something good to help out East Valley Wildlife and Humane Animal Rescue and Trapping Team, you can contact them to volunteer or foster animals.

If you know of someone or an organization doing good in the community, nominate them for our segment here! Don’t forget your photos and video!

