Sun Lakes Crochet Expert Wins Pay It Forward Award

Her friend Ruth Wick nominated her and said, “I have known Nan for about 8 or 9 years, she is very involved with her church and gives back to her community. Always doing things for people, she has helped our Chandler Lions Club at or snack shack.”

Not only that, Nan and her friends crocheted over 200 stocking caps for the Chandler Lions Club Christmas Stockings. They give these stockings out to people in need during the holidays. Because of her generosity, their friend Ruth wanted to pay it forward to her.

We walked up to Nan’s house and surprised her and asked, “Nan how are you doing?” “Pretty good,” she responded. “Do you know who this is?” Ruth asked. “Oh, welcome,” Nan says. “This is Paul Horton from CBS 5. I nominated you for Pay It Forward for all you do for the Christmas stockings, and for your broken pelvis, I have $500 for you,” Ruth says.

Nan is a very hard worker and this past year, she broke her Pelvis and she is still working on projects for next year’s stockings. Once when and her friends receive the $500 award, Nan said they are going to use the money to buy even more yarn to help out more people. Nan has a very good reason she does this every year.

Nan says it’s “to keep busy and knowing that it is going to someone who can use it, who needs it, and who loves it.”

If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward Award, just fill out a nomination form on our community page.

