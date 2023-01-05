Sam Smith to make Phoenix stop in September as part of ‘GLORIA The Tour’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multi-Platinum and Grammy-winning pop sensation Sam Smith has announced his first North American tour in nearly five years, and it’s making a stop to the Valley of the Sun.

Smith is headlining a 27-city tour with Jessie Reyez, who is featured in this his forthcoming album, Gloria. The album is expected to be released on Jan. 27 with the iconic single “Unholy” featuring Kim Petra. The single spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and four weeks atop the UK Official Single Chart. According to the RIAA, Unholy was the only pop collaboration to be certified Platinum in 2022.

The tour kicks off on Jul. 25 in Miami before making its way west later in the summer. Smith is slated to perform at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sept. 3.

Smith has racked up over 35 million adjusted album sales, 250 million single sales and 45 billion career streams across their catalog, which includes the critically acclaimed studio albums In the Lonely Hour, The Thrill of It All and Love Goes.

Tickets go on sale starting Monday, Jan. 9 for American Express cardholders. A pre-sale is also planned for Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. local time before public tickets become available Friday, Jan. 13 at 9 a.m.

