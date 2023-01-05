Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with serious health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Jan. 4, 2023:
Ah Wok-Tukee Asian Cuisine - 1420 E. Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
3 violations
- Cook wiping face/scratching head with one hand - holding food in another
- Coffee cup on a preop table
Ofrenda - 7100 E. Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek
3 violations
- Raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat tortillas
- Food not cooking properly
AMC Theaters Esplanade 14 - 2515 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix
3 violations
- Nacho cheese not kept hot enough
- Cook put raw burger on the grill, touched eyeglasses, then grabbed cheese
Cooper’s Hawk Restaurant & Winery - 3325 W. Chandler Blvd, Chandler
4 violations
- Employee plating hamburger with bare hands
- Lobster bisque not held at proper temperature
- Cheese not kept cold enough
The House Brasserie - 6936 E Main St, Scottsdale
4 violations
- Raw beef stored above cooked risotto
- Sauce and vegetables kept past discard date
- No soap at hand wash sink
Dean’s List - Perfect health inspection scores
- Original Pancake House - 6840 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale
- Pho 43 Express - 2844 N. 43rd Ave, Phoenix
- Temple Chai - 4645 E. Marilyn Road, Phoenix
- Café Rio Mexican Grill- 19550 W. Indian School Road, Buckeye
- Subway - 5808 W. Camelback Road, Glendale
- The Spaghetti Shack - 6340 S. Rural Rd, Tempe
