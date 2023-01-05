Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with serious health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Jan. 4, 2023:

Ah Wok-Tukee Asian Cuisine - 1420 E. Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

3 violations

Cook wiping face/scratching head with one hand - holding food in another

Coffee cup on a preop table

Ofrenda - 7100 E. Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek

3 violations

Raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat tortillas

Food not cooking properly

AMC Theaters Esplanade 14 - 2515 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix

3 violations

Nacho cheese not kept hot enough

Cook put raw burger on the grill, touched eyeglasses, then grabbed cheese

Cooper’s Hawk Restaurant & Winery - 3325 W. Chandler Blvd, Chandler

4 violations

Employee plating hamburger with bare hands

Lobster bisque not held at proper temperature

Cheese not kept cold enough

The House Brasserie - 6936 E Main St, Scottsdale

4 violations

Raw beef stored above cooked risotto

Sauce and vegetables kept past discard date

No soap at hand wash sink

Dean’s List - Perfect health inspection scores

Original Pancake House - 6840 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale

Pho 43 Express - 2844 N. 43rd Ave, Phoenix

Temple Chai - 4645 E. Marilyn Road, Phoenix

Café Rio Mexican Grill- 19550 W. Indian School Road, Buckeye

Subway - 5808 W. Camelback Road, Glendale

The Spaghetti Shack - 6340 S. Rural Rd, Tempe

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.