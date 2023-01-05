New video shows car of interest in connection to murder in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The El Mirage Police Department released a video of a car in connection to a murder in March, and investigators hope somebody recognizes it. In a Facebook post, the seven-second clip shows a blue, four-door hatchback going through a parking lot on March 24 around 11:30 p.m. Detectives said haven’t said how it’s connected but that the car is a vehicle of interest.

At around 10 p.m. that same night, police said two men were leaving the T-Bird Mini Mart near 126th Avenue and Thunderbird in their car when two other men approached them. Something happened, and the other two men started firing at them. The victims drove about 60 yards away from the store, and one of the men got out of the car and collapsed, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The victims haven’t been identified. Police don’t have any descriptions of the two suspected shooters. Anyone with information is asked to call the El Mirage Police Department tip line at 623-500-3277. Callers can remain anonymous.

