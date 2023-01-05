Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

New video shows car of interest in connection to murder in El Mirage

Police say it's a car of interest in connection to the deadly shooting.
Police say it's a car of interest in connection to the deadly shooting.(El Mirage Police Department)
By David Baker
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:32 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The El Mirage Police Department released a video of a car in connection to a murder in March, and investigators hope somebody recognizes it. In a Facebook post, the seven-second clip shows a blue, four-door hatchback going through a parking lot on March 24 around 11:30 p.m. Detectives said haven’t said how it’s connected but that the car is a vehicle of interest.

TRENDING: Former state Senator and SB 1070 author Russell Pearce dead at 75

At around 10 p.m. that same night, police said two men were leaving the T-Bird Mini Mart near 126th Avenue and Thunderbird in their car when two other men approached them. Something happened, and the other two men started firing at them. The victims drove about 60 yards away from the store, and one of the men got out of the car and collapsed, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

TRENDING: Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with health code violations

The victims haven’t been identified. Police don’t have any descriptions of the two suspected shooters. Anyone with information is asked to call the El Mirage Police Department tip line at 623-500-3277. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Author of SB1070, so-called 'show your papers' bill, Russell Pearce dies
The sisters were thick as thieves, and Dawn was Heather's biggest role model.
Sister of Scottsdale woman killed in crash speaks on dangers of drinking and driving
Thanks to the help of a neighbor, Ron Steele, many can now get back to their homes and families...
Flooding strands many in Tonto Basin, neighbor helping families reunite via boat
.
Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with health code violations