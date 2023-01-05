Mild start, with possible rain showers in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A mild start to your Thursday in Phoenix with temps in the 40s. We will have plenty of clouds overhead today in the Valley, but our rain chances don’t look great.

A weak system will clip the northern part of the state today, bringing limited rain and snow chances. Rain will enter Mohave County later this afternoon and push east toward Coconino County through the evening.

Flagstaff will see some snow overnight with limited accumulations. Snow levels will drop to around 6000 feet. Flagstaff could pick up one to two inches of snow by the time the sun rises on Friday.

Phoenix has only a slight chance to see rain as this system passes to the north.

Temps won’t move much as the cold front sweeps through, with our highs going from the upper 60s today in Phoenix to the mid 60s Friday.

The weekend looks great in Phoenix with temps in the mid to upper 60s. We will see more sunshine Friday into your weekend.

The next chance for rain in Phoenix will be next week. We are keeping an eye on a system that could bring rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.